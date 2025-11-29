Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...

3 . Rohan Acharya is Bimal Roy's great grandson

Rohan is the great grandson of legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy. His mother Chimoo Acharya is the daughter of Rinki Roy Bhattacharya and filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya. Rinki is the daughter of Bimal Roy, who has helmed iconic films like Do Bigha Zameen, Madhumati, Devdas, and Bandini among others.