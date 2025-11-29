FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

BOLLYWOOD

Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...

Here's everything you need to know Rohan Acharya, who is set to tie the knot with Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone. He is the brother of Drisha Acharya, who is married to Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol.

Aman Wadhwa | Nov 29, 2025, 06:26 PM IST

1.Rohan Acharya and Anisha Padukone

Rohan Acharya and Anisha Padukone
1

Rohan Acharya is a Dubai-based businessman and is reportedly set to marry his long-time partner Anisha Padukone, Deepika Padukone’s younger sister.

2.Rohan Acharya is brother of Karan Deol's wife Drisha Acharya

Rohan Acharya is brother of Karan Deol's wife Drisha Acharya
2

Rohan Acharya is related to the Deol family as his sister Drisha Acharya tied the knot with Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol's elder son Karan Deol in 2023.

3.Rohan Acharya is Bimal Roy's great grandson

Rohan Acharya is Bimal Roy's great grandson
3

Rohan is the great grandson of legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy. His mother Chimoo Acharya is the daughter of Rinki Roy Bhattacharya and filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya. Rinki is the daughter of Bimal Roy, who has helmed iconic films like Do Bigha Zameen, Madhumati, Devdas, and Bandini among others.

4.Ranveer Singh played cupid between Rohan and Anisha

Ranveer Singh played cupid between Rohan and Anisha
4

As per a Deccan Chronicle report, Ranveer Singh's parents Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani are good friends with Rohan's father Sumit Acharya. Rohan and Anisha met through the Gully Boy actor.

5.Anisha Padukone is CEO of Live Laugh Love Foundation

Anisha Padukone is CEO of Live Laugh Love Foundation
5

Daughter of iconic badminton player Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone, Anisha Padukone is a professional golfer and also serves as the CEO of Live Love Laugh, the mental health foundation established by her sister Deepika Padukone in 2015.

