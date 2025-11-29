Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in muted gold Anarkali, her Mughal-inspired glamour leaves fans in awe; SEE pics
Cyclone Ditwah: Sri Lanka floods death toll climbs to 123; President Dissanayake declares state of emergency
Amid Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding row, a dive into music composer's creative vision in films
Ruturaj Gaikwad set for India comeback? KL Rahul drops big hint on India's playing XI for 1st ODI vs South Africa
The ELAC Glitch: The Sun's Radiation That Grounded Half the World's Airbus A320 Fleet
BIG update on Delhi blast probe, Rs 18 lakh found in room at Faridabad's Al-Falah University
Ayush Mhatre scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s 19-year-old record to become first player to achieve THIS epic feat
Bank holiday in December: Banks to remain close for 19 days this month, check full list here
Ishaan Mehra drops unseen photos with 'forever partner' Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday; Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan react
Japan’s new 'Human Washing Machine' cleans you in 15 minutes, first look of evolutionary AI-powered bath pod unveiled
BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Nov 29, 2025, 06:26 PM IST
1.Rohan Acharya and Anisha Padukone
Rohan Acharya is a Dubai-based businessman and is reportedly set to marry his long-time partner Anisha Padukone, Deepika Padukone’s younger sister.
2.Rohan Acharya is brother of Karan Deol's wife Drisha Acharya
Rohan Acharya is related to the Deol family as his sister Drisha Acharya tied the knot with Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol's elder son Karan Deol in 2023.
3.Rohan Acharya is Bimal Roy's great grandson
Rohan is the great grandson of legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy. His mother Chimoo Acharya is the daughter of Rinki Roy Bhattacharya and filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya. Rinki is the daughter of Bimal Roy, who has helmed iconic films like Do Bigha Zameen, Madhumati, Devdas, and Bandini among others.
4.Ranveer Singh played cupid between Rohan and Anisha
As per a Deccan Chronicle report, Ranveer Singh's parents Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani are good friends with Rohan's father Sumit Acharya. Rohan and Anisha met through the Gully Boy actor.
5.Anisha Padukone is CEO of Live Laugh Love Foundation
Daughter of iconic badminton player Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone, Anisha Padukone is a professional golfer and also serves as the CEO of Live Love Laugh, the mental health foundation established by her sister Deepika Padukone in 2015.