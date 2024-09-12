Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

Here's all you need to know about Rishi Kapoor's heroine who left India despite becoming a star after her hit debut.
This actress who made her hit debut alongside Rishi Kapoor, became an overnight star in Bollywood, later failed to maintain her stardom, gave back-to-back flops, and left the industry. She married four times and now lives in Pakistan. She is none other than Zeba Bakhtiar.
1. Who is Zeba Bakhtiar?
Zeba Bakhtiar is a Pakistani film and TV actress and a television director. She is the daughter of Yahya Bakhtiar, a lawyer, politician, and pre-independence Muslim League activist who served as the Attorney General of Pakistan and also played a key role in framing Pakistan's current constitution. She was born in Quetta and later moved to Karachi with her family.
2. Zeba Bakhtiar TV career
Zeba Bakhtiar started her acting career with Pakistani television shows. She made her debut with the television drama Anarkali in 1998 and her performance in the show made her a household name there.
3. Zeba Bakhtiar Bollywood journey
Zeba made her Bollywood debut alongside Rishi Kapoor in the 1991 film Henna which was directed by Randhir Kapoor. The film made Zeba a household name in the subcontinent. Later, she worked in more Bollywood movies like Mohabbat Ki Arzoo, Stuntman, Jai Vikraanta, and Muqadama. But her career in Bollywood didn't make any progress after Henna.
4. Zeba Bakhtiar on working with Rishi Kapoor
Talking about working with Zeba Bakhtiar, Zeba said in an interview, "He was straightforward yet funny. In between shots, we would talk about a lot of things. He had a very active mind, knew about all kinds of films being made, newer technologies and techniques that were being used… He was quite knowledgeable. While working in Henna, I stayed in Randhir’s house… So I’m very close to the family. Neetu is such a wonderful person."
5. Zeba Bakhtiar 4 marriages
Zeba has been married 4 times. Her first husband was Salman Valliani. She then married Indian actor Jaaved Jafferi In 1989 and got divorced after one year. Her marriage with Adnan Sami was much discussed. The couple got divorced in 1997. They have a son named Azaan Sami Khan. Zeba then married Sohail Khan Leghari in 2009 but they also got divorced the same year.
6. Zeba Bakhtiar left India
After her Bollywood career flopped despite her hit debut, Zeba Bakhtiar left India and shifted to Pakistan. The actress worked in Syed Noor-directed film Sargam. Her other Lollywood movies include Chief Sahib, Qaid, and Musalman. She produced and directed the movie Babu in 2001, and produced the movie Mission 021 in 2014.