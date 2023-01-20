Search icon
Meet Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan

Rasha Thadani will reportedly make her acting debut opposite Aaman Devgan in Abhishek Kapoor's next film.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 20, 2023, 10:59 PM IST

After becoming a single mother to her two adopted daughters Pooja and Chaya in 1995, Raveena Tandon married film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004 and gave birth to two children, Rasha and Ranbir. Her 17-year-old daughter is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan in Abhishek Kapoor's next film. Here are some of Rasha's beautiful pictures. (All images: Instagram)

1. Rasha Thadani's education

Rasha Thadani's education
1/5

Born on March 16, 2005, Rasha cleared the IGCSE (International General Certificate of Secondary Education) exams in 2021 from Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai.

2. Rasha Thadani is a music lover and taekwondo player

Rasha Thadani is a music lover and taekwondo player
2/5

When Rasha joined Instagram, she shared a few videos of her singing and playing musical instruments. The star kid also has a black belt in taekwondo.

3. Rasha Thadani with Raveena Tandon

Rasha Thadani with Raveena Tandon
3/5

The mother-daughter duo twinned in black outfits in this selfie. Seeing Raveena's fitness and beauty, users commented that it looks like two sisters are posing together.

4. Rasha Thadani's social media presence

Rasha Thadani's social media presence
4/5

Rasha Thadani shares gorgeous and glamorous pictures on her Instagram account, which is followed by more than 2 lakh 60 thousand people.

5. Aaman Devgan with Nysa Devgn

Aaman Devgan with Nysa Devgn
5/5

Aaman Devgan is the son of Neelam Devgan, Ajay Devgn's sister. Here he and Ajay's daughter Nysa Devgn are seen dressed in traditional outfits.

