Meet Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan

After becoming a single mother to her two adopted daughters Pooja and Chaya in 1995, Raveena Tandon married film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004 and gave birth to two children, Rasha and Ranbir. Her 17-year-old daughter is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan in Abhishek Kapoor's next film. Here are some of Rasha's beautiful pictures. (All images: Instagram)