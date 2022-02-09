Meet Rasha Thadani, Raveena Tandon's glamorous daughter

Take a look at some of the pretty pictures shared by Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani on social media.
Raveena Tandon has wowed the audience with her impressive acting chops and sizzling dance moves during the 1990s and still continues to grab eyeballs. She recently made her OTT debut with the suspense thriller series 'Aranyak' released on Netflix in December 2021. She portrayed the character of SHO Kasturi Dogra solving the murder mystery in the fictional town of Sironah.
After becoming a single mother to her two adopted daughters Pooja and Chaya in 1995, Raveena had married film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004 and gave birth to two children, Rasha and Ranbir. Today, we introduce you to the glamorous and sizzling Rasha Thadani. The young sensation is quite active on social media as she regularly treats netizens with pretty pictures on her Instagram profile.
(All images: Rasha Thadani/Instagram)
1. Rasha's birth and education
Born on March 16, 2005, Rasha will turn 17 next month. She cleared the IGCSE (International General Certificate of Secondary Education) exams last year from Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai.
2. Rasha's passions - music and taekwondo
When Rasha joined Instagram, she had shared a few videos of her singing and playing musical instruments with her sweet and melodic voice being appreciated by the netizens. She also has a black belt in the martial art form taekwondo.
3. Mother-daughter selfie
The mother-daughter duo rocked the black outfit in this selfie. Seeing the 'Mohra' actress' fitness and beauty, many users commented that it looks like two sisters are posing in front of the camera. What do you think?
4. Daddy's little girl
The beautiful star kid shared these childhood pictures wishing her dad Happy Birthday in October last year. Rasha's younger brother Ranbirvardhan, who turned 14 last year, can also be seen in the Happy Family photograph.
5. Rasha's social media presence
Rasha Thadani shares appealing and charming pictures on her Instagram account. Seeing all these pictures, the star kid's debut in the Hindi film industry is keenly awaited.