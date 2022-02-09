Meet Rasha Thadani, Raveena Tandon's glamorous daughter

Take a look at some of the pretty pictures shared by Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani on social media.

Raveena Tandon has wowed the audience with her impressive acting chops and sizzling dance moves during the 1990s and still continues to grab eyeballs. She recently made her OTT debut with the suspense thriller series 'Aranyak' released on Netflix in December 2021. She portrayed the character of SHO Kasturi Dogra solving the murder mystery in the fictional town of Sironah.

After becoming a single mother to her two adopted daughters Pooja and Chaya in 1995, Raveena had married film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004 and gave birth to two children, Rasha and Ranbir. Today, we introduce you to the glamorous and sizzling Rasha Thadani. The young sensation is quite active on social media as she regularly treats netizens with pretty pictures on her Instagram profile.



(All images: Rasha Thadani/Instagram)