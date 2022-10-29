Search icon
Meet Randeep Hooda's rumoured girlfriend Lin Laishram

If you don't know who Randeep Hooda's Lin Laishram is then you are at the right place.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 29, 2022, 12:32 PM IST

About his relationships, Randeep Hooda has never been outspoken.  But, recently, he dropped a photo with Lin Laishram and fans are speculating that they are dating. If you don't know how Lin Laishram is then you are at the right place.

1. Who is Lin Laishram?

Model and actress Lin Laishram is from Imphal, Manipur.

2. Lin Laishram's Bollywood movies

She has appeared in supporting roles in films including Mary Kom, Om Shanti Om, and Rangoon. In Matru Ka Bijlee Ka Mandola, Lin also had a brief appearance.

3. Lin Laishram's Jewelry brand

Lin is also the founder of the jewellery company Shamoo Sana.

4. Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda's datig rumours

The two stars' birthday posts for one another sparked rumours that they were dating a few months back.

5. Lin Laishram's social media

Lin Laishram enjoys a massive following of 82.5K followers on Instagram.

