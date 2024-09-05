Meet Ranbir Kapoor's 'niece' who became star at 4, interviewed Virat Kohli, Salman Khan, gave Rs 200 crore hit, now...

Here's all you need to know about Ranbir Kapoor's 'niece' who gave Rs 200-crore hit at 11
This actress, Ranbir Kapoor's 'niece' who gained success at the age of 4 and gave a Rs 200-crore hit at the age of 11, is now set to star alongside Abhishek Bachchan. The actress we are talking about took Virat Kohli's interview which went viral. She is none other than Inayat Verma
1. Who is Inayat Verma?
Inayat Verma is a child actress who became a star at the age of 4. She started her career on a reality television show and is now impressing everyone with her acting in Bollywood movies.
2. Inayat Verma became star at 4
Inayat Verma participated in the reality TV show India's Best Dramebaaz which made her a star at the age of 4. The actress' acting skills impressed everyone and though she didn't win the show, she bagged several offers after that. She featured in movies like Ludo, Shabaash Mithu, and more.
3. Inayat Verma Rs 200 crore hit
Inayat Verma starred in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which went on to be a massive hit at the box office. The film earned Rs 223 crore worldwide and her performance was much appreciated by the audience.
4. Inayat Verma interviewed Virat Kohli and Salman Khan
At a very young age, the actress gained stardom and after that, she was seen interviewing several big stars like Salman Khan and Virat Kohli. The actress interviewed Salman for his film Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Indulged in a fun conversation with Virat Kohli for Star Sports.
5. Inayat Verma Instagram
Inayat Verma's Instagram account is handled by her mother and she has a following of 151K followers. The actress's Instagram account is full of her pictures with celebrities and her shoots.
6. Inayat Verma upcoming movie
After working with Abhishek Bachchan in Ludo, Innayat is all set to share the screen with him again in Remo D'Souza's directorial Be Happy wherein she will be playing Abhishek's daughter. The film is scheduled for 2024 release.