BOLLYWOOD

BOLLYWOOD

Meet Rajeev Siddhartha: Kriti Kulhari's boyfriend, has worked with actress in..., shared screen space with Bobby Deol, Arshad Warsi in...

Kriti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha confirmed their relationship on the New Year, taking the internet by storm. Read on to know more about an investment banker turned actor.

Simran Singh | Jan 02, 2026, 11:36 AM IST

1.Kriti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha: The new lovebirds

Kriti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha: The new lovebirds
1

On New Year 2026, Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha took to their Instagram, and confirmed their relationship. They dropped a reel that has cosy pictures together. The caption of the post read, “A picture is worth a thousand words…#happynewyear happy2026 everyone…." Soon, the post went viral, and netizens congratulated the new lovebirds.

2.Rajeev Siddhartha and Kriti Kulhari have worked together in...

Rajeev Siddhartha and Kriti Kulhari have worked together in...
2

Rajeev and Kriti have worked in the popular series Four More Shots Please. However, they are not paired together. In this show, Kirti plays Anjana Menon in the series, Rajeev plays Mihir Shah, who is romantically paired opposite Siddhi, essayed by Maanvi Gagroo.

3.Before becoming an actor, Rajeev Siddhartha was working as a...

Before becoming an actor, Rajeev Siddhartha was working as a...
3

Rajeev had worked hard to achieve fame and success. But before venturing into acting, Rajeev was an investment banker. Yes, for a brief period after his MBA at NMIMS, he worked as a banker, but left the corporate world for acting. After graduating from St. Stephen's College, he pursued his passion for acting, despite initial family concerns.

4.Rajeev Siddhartha gained popularity with...

Rajeev Siddhartha gained popularity with...
4

Rajeev Siddhartha became a household name with his performance in Bobby Deol's popular series Aasharam. In Prakash Jha's series, Rajeev played the role of Akki, a small-time journalist who teams up with the police officer Ujagar Singh to investigate the controversial Baba Nirala.

5.Other notable works by Rajeev Siddhartha

Other notable works by Rajeev Siddhartha
5

Rajeev is known for his popular roles in Jolly LLB (2013), Upstarts (2019), and Dil Dosti Etc (2007). His other notable works include the web series Romil and Jugal, the film Love (2019), and the production Silence the Court is in Session (2015).

