trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3051209
Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Raja Kumari's rap in Jawan prevue starring Shah Rukh Khan caught everyone's attention.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 11, 2023, 05:15 PM IST

On Monday, the prevue of the most-awaited trailer Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi was released by the makers. The film is directed by Atlee who is also making his directorial debut in Bollywood. 

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and other stars, what caught everyone's attention was the music and the rap that was running in the background. Anirudh Ravichander has given the music and is being praised for it. Raja Kumari's rap in prevue caught everyone's attention and has been breaking the internet. 

Let's know who is Raja Kumari:

1. About Raja Kumari

1/5

Raja Kumari’s real name is Svetha Yallapragada Rao. She was born on January 11, 1986, and is a popular American rapper, singer and songwriter who is known for her collaboration with Gwen Stefani, Iggy Azalea, Fifth Harmony, Sidhu Moosewala, Knife Party, Fall Out Boy.

cre_TrendingPhotos




2. Early Life

2/5

She was born in Claremont, California. Her parents are Telugu from Andhra Pradesh, India. Her parents played an important in her becoming a trained classical dancer. She started performing at the age of 5.



3. When she felt lonely

3/5

While speaking to Rolling Stones, the rapper once mentioned that it was not easy for her to grow up as a South Indian girl in Los Angeles.



4. Discovered hip hop

4/5

Raja Kumari discovered hip hop through the Fugees' album The Score when she was in 5th grade. People started recognising her as ‘Indian Princess’and ‘Raja Kumari’ by the age of 14.



5. Also appeared in Gully Boy

5/5

She had a cameo appearance in Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy as a judge.

 



