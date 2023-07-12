Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

On Monday, the prevue of the most-awaited trailer Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi was released by the makers. The film is directed by Atlee who is also making his directorial debut in Bollywood.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and other stars, what caught everyone's attention was the music and the rap that was running in the background. Anirudh Ravichander has given the music and is being praised for it. Raja Kumari's rap in prevue caught everyone's attention and has been breaking the internet.

Let's know who is Raja Kumari: