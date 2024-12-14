4 . More about Rahul Vijay

Rahul started his career as an intern at Harper’s Bazaar India in 2011. Later, he became the brand’s fashion editor. Then Rahul joined ELLE India in 2017 as a Senior Fashion Editor and later joined GQ India as a Senior Fashion Editor. Rahul quit the publishing industry in 2021 to work as an independent fashion editor. Rahul is also one of three Creative Directors for Lakme Fashion Week.