Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Rahul Bhat was once one of the most popular faces on TV and pipped to be the next big thing. The actor starred in a number of Bollywood films before stepping away, only to return a decade later. As he now returns to lead role in Anurag Kashyap’s new film Kennedy, we take a look back at his journey