Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Look at the life and career of actor Rahul Bhat, who is starring in Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy, which won acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival
Rahul Bhat was once one of the most popular faces on TV and pipped to be the next big thing. The actor starred in a number of Bollywood films before stepping away, only to return a decade later. As he now returns to lead role in Anurag Kashyap’s new film Kennedy, we take a look back at his journey
1. Rahul Bhat in Heena
Rahul Bhat started his career in 1998 in the superhit TV show Heena, where he was paired opposite Simone Singh. The show made his character Sameer a household name
2. Rahul Bhat film debut
In 2002, Rahul made his Bollywood debut with Yeh Mohabbat Hai and followed it up with a negative role in the comedy Nayee Padosan
3. Rahul Bhat acting sabbatical
But soon after Nayee Padosan, Rahul left acting and decided to concentrate on working as a producer. He produced TV shows like Meri Doli Tere Angana and Tum Dena Saath Mera between 2007 and 2009
4. Rahul Bhat acting comeback
In 2014, Rahul returned to the big screen with a supporting role in Anurag Kashyap’s Ugly, which was premiered at the Cannes Film Festival
5. Rahul Bhat in Kennedy
Having worked in films like Fitoor, Jai Gangaajal, and Dobaara, Rahul Bhat will now be seen in a lead role once again in Kashyap’s Kennedy
6. Rahul Bhat at Cannes 2023
Kennedy premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last week and Rahul attended the premiere with director Anurag Kashyap and co-star Sunny Leone. The film got a seven-minute standing ovation