Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra got engaged to actress Neelam Upadhyaya last week on August 23. Earlier, two weddings of Siddharth have been called off. From his education to previous relationships, here's everything you need to know about him.
1. Siddharth Chopra education
Born on July 12, 1989 to Madhu Chopra and late Ashok Chopra, Siddharth Chopra is seven years younger than Priyanka Chopra. He did his graduation from Les Roches International School of Hotel Management, Switzerland from 2009 to 2012 and became a chef. He has also studied various film courses from London Film Academy.
2. Siddharth Chopra manages Purple Pebble Pictures
Siddharth Chopra is the manager of production at Purple Pebble Pictures, the production house established by Priyanka Chopra in 2015. The company has bankrolled films in Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Nepali, Bhojpuri, and English languages. The most famous ones include Ventilator, The Sky Is Pink, Paani, and Sarvann. He also owned and managed a restaurant named The Mugshot Lounge in Pune from 2014 to 2019.
3. Siddharth Chopra's roka with Kanika Mathur
Siddharth Chopra and his then girlfriend Kanika Mathur had an intimate roka ceremony in the presence of close family members in October 2014 and as per reports, their wedding was also set to happen in Goa in February 2015, before it was suddenly called off. A source close to the family member was quoted saying, "Siddharth wants to concentrate on his career and his new venture, a pub-lounge in Pune. Pushing it ahead was a big decision for both the families. Priyanka is also not in the country at the moment and the wedding cannot take place without her."
4. Siddharth Chopra's engagement with Ishita Kumar
In February 2019, Siddharth Chopra and Ishita Kumar got engaged in New Delhi. Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas flew down from the United States of America to attend the ceremony. They were supposed to marry on April 30 in the same year, but their wedding called off. In May 2019, Siddharth's mother Madhu Chopra shared the reason behind the same as she told SpotboyE, "My son Siddharth said he was not ready for marriage yet. He explained he needed more time."
5. Siddharth Chopra is now engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya
On August 23, 2024, Siddharth and actress Neelam Upadhyaya had their engagement and hastakshar ceremony in the presence of their family members. Their roka ceremony took place in April 2024. Siddharth and Neelam had started dating in 2019. They were first spotted together at Mukesh Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations five years ago.
6. Who is Neelam Upadhyaya?
Born on October 5, 1993 in Mumbai, Neelam Upadhyaya has worked in a few Tamil and Telugu films. These include Mr. 7 (2012), Unnodu Oru Naal (2013), and Om Shanthi Om (2015) among others. Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu Chopra hosted a special dinner party for Siddharth and Neelam on the night of August 23 for family members and friends.