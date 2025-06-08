2 . Danny Denzongpa: Skilled businessman

Danny Denzongpa is also a successful businessman, a skilled entrepreneur who owns India's third-largest beer brand, Yuksom Breweries. He founded Yuksom Breweries in 1987 in South Sikkim. In 2005, he set up Denzong Breweries in Odisha, and four years later, acquired Assam’s Rhino Agencies. Together, the three breweries have a production capacity of 6.8 lakh HL per annum, making Yuksom the third-largest beer company in India.

They make products such as Dansberg and He-Man 9000. Yuksom Breweries is said to contribute Rs 100 crore annually to the north-eastern region’s economy and provide employment to 250 people there.