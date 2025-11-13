Meet Pooja Deol, Sunny Deol's wife, Dharmendra's daughter-in-law, is connected to British royal family, their marriage was kept secret because...

5 . Sunny Deol's rumoured affairs with Amrita Singh and Dimple Kapadia

5

Sunny Deol was rumoured to be dating his first co-star Amrita Singh, who tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 1991. The Gadar actor was also reportedly involved with Dimple Kapadia, with whom he did successful films Narsimha and Arjun. In 1982, Dimple had parted ways with Rajesh Khanna nine years after their marriage.