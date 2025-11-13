FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

BOLLYWOOD

Meet Pooja Deol, Sunny Deol's wife, Dharmendra's daughter-in-law, is connected to British royal family, their marriage was kept secret because...

While much is known about Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Esha Deol; the rest of the Deol family likes to stay away from limelight. Here's everything you need to know about Sunny's wife Pooja Deol.

Aman Wadhwa | Nov 13, 2025, 09:22 AM IST

1.Pooja Deol's connection with Royal British family

Pooja Deol's connection with Royal British family
Born on September 21, 1957 in London, Pooja Deol is the daughter of Krishan Dev Mahal, an Indian settled in the UK, and June Sarah Mahal, a British woman with royal lineage. Her real name is Lynda Deol and she changed it after her marriage to Sunny Deol.

2.Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol's marriage

Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol's marriage
Sunny Deol had made his acting debut in the 1983 film Betaab, which went on to become a blockbuster success. He tied the knot with Pooja Deol in a small, hush-hush ceremony in London in 1984. For his career growth, their marriage was kept a secret until a London-based magazine published pictures from their wedding.

3.Pooja Deol's association with Bollywood

Pooja Deol's association with Bollywood
Pooja Deol made an uncredited appearance in Sunny's 1996 action film Himmat, that also starred Tabu and Naseeruddin Shah in the leading roles. She also wrote the story for the 2013 comedy Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, that was headlined by the three Deols.

4.Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol's sons

Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol's sons
The couple has two sons, Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol. While Karan made his acting debut in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Rajveer's first Bollywood film was the 2023 release Dono. Both the movies bombed at the box office.

5.Sunny Deol's rumoured affairs with Amrita Singh and Dimple Kapadia

Sunny Deol's rumoured affairs with Amrita Singh and Dimple Kapadia
Sunny Deol was rumoured to be dating his first co-star Amrita Singh, who tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 1991. The Gadar actor was also reportedly involved with Dimple Kapadia, with whom he did successful films Narsimha and Arjun. In 1982, Dimple had parted ways with Rajesh Khanna nine years after their marriage.

