Meet photographer Munna Thaakur, who started career as newspaper hawker; has worked with Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone

Munna S Thaakur is a celebrity photographer with almost 25-year experience in the industry. In a chat with DNA, the photographer recalls his struggles and how he grew from being a newspaper hawker to one of the top photographers in Bollywood.

  • Abhimanyu Mathur
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 10, 2023, 05:44 PM IST

Munna S Thaakur began his journey in Mumbai with no dreams of engaging with celebrities. A boy from Akola, he came to Mumbai in the early 90s and worked odd jobs. Recounting his journey, Munna talks about how he became a photographer, the stars whose kindness helped him, and the people he has worked with.

1. Munna Thaakur photographer

Munna Thaakur photographer
1/6

Munna recalls he arrived in Mumbai in 1991 and worked several odd jobs before becoming a newspaper hawker in Lokhandwala in 1993. “One of the places where I used to deliver papers was Camera Art Studio, a photo studio, where I eventually started a part time job in 1998,” he recalls.

2. Munna Thaakur journey

Munna Thaakur journey
2/6

In 1998, Munna began working as an assistant to noted photographer Subi Samuel. “Initially, I was just helping around in the office. I had to earn my way into the studio,” he shares.

3. Munna Thaakur first break

Munna Thaakur first break
3/6

In 1999, chance meetings with Arjun Rampal and Mayuri Kango started Munna’s career. “I convinced them to get portfolio shoots done by me. I even said they can keep the rolls if the pictures are not good,” says Munna. The pictures were appreciated and found their way in magazines like Stardust.

4. Munna Thaakur early work

Munna Thaakur early work
4/6

From there on, Munna shot with top models who would later become actors, most notably John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. “I never thought I was settled or doing anything special. I just wanted to work,” he shares.

5. Munna Thaakur's notable work

Munna Thaakur's notable work
5/6

In the 25 years of his career, he has worked with some of the top names in Bollywood, ranging from Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar to Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra, and many more.

6. Munna Thaakur recent work

Munna Thaakur recent work
6/6

“What I have learnt in my journey is that there is no substitute to hard work,” he sums up. The photographer continues to shoot with some of the top stars, with his latest works featuring Suniel Shetty and Tiger Shroff among others.

