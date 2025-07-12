1 . Pankaj Tripathi: The man who defines 'down to earth' persona

Pankaj Tripathi, the outsider, hails from a humble background in a small village called Belsand in the Gopalganj district of Bihar. Born in the house of farmers, Pankaj's first love will always be the soil. From early childhood, Pankaj has been involved in farming and used to help his father in the field. Pankaj's family used to live in a small hut, and there were days when they struggled even for a matchbox.

While appearing on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Pankaj narrated his early days to Amitabh Bachchan, saying, "Kabhi aisa bhi tha ki maachis nahi hoti thi ghar pe. Ek badi ladki le ke, pados ghar se aag le ke aata tha, aur tab chulaah jalate the."