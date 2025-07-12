BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Jul 12, 2025, 07:43 PM IST
1.Pankaj Tripathi: The man who defines 'down to earth' persona
Pankaj Tripathi, the outsider, hails from a humble background in a small village called Belsand in the Gopalganj district of Bihar. Born in the house of farmers, Pankaj's first love will always be the soil. From early childhood, Pankaj has been involved in farming and used to help his father in the field. Pankaj's family used to live in a small hut, and there were days when they struggled even for a matchbox.
While appearing on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Pankaj narrated his early days to Amitabh Bachchan, saying, "Kabhi aisa bhi tha ki maachis nahi hoti thi ghar pe. Ek badi ladki le ke, pados ghar se aag le ke aata tha, aur tab chulaah jalate the."
2.How Pankaj Tripathi worked in hotel, while keeping passion for acting alive
In his teens, Pankaj started acting in local plays. Due to a non-filmy background, his struggle was not only to find the lucky break, but also to survive. As per the reports, Pankaj worked as a cook and kitchen supervisor at Hotel Maurya in Patna for about two years. During this time, he used to work in ha otel during the day, and would do his theatre rehearsals in the night.
3.Pankaj Tripathi's 21 years of struggle and rejections
In 1991, Pankaj decided to take the leap of faith and came to Bombay to try his luck in Bollywood. However, Pankaj faced a lot of rejections, and he was not even considered for auditions. Pankaj decided to sharpen his acting chops and joined the National School of Drama. He graduated from the institute in 2004 and later did minor roles in movies such as Run and Raavan with a few TVCs.
4.Pankaj Tripathi came, saw, and conquered
It was in 2012 when Pankaj Tripathi earned recognistion by playing Sultan in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. Pankaj's sinister act impressed the masses and the critics, and then it was no looking back for him.
5.Pankaj Tripathi became OTT king
After giving impressive performances on the big screen, Pankaj Tripathi became Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur (2018). The series became an iconic hit, and Pankaj earned the title of OTT king. He maintained his stature in digital space with the shows and movies, including Sacred Games, Criminal Justice, Mimi, and Ludo.
6.Pankaj Tripathi's latest impressive work
On the work front, Pankaj was last seen in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino. His performance and the quirky chemistry with Konkona Sen Sharma have been loved by the masses. The film is performing well, despite facing stiff competition.
