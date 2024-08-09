Meet only Bollywood actress to give 8 back-to-back box office hits; it's not Priyanka, Alia, Aishwarya, Deepika, Sridevi

Deepika Padukone is currently ruling at the box office by giving back-to-back hits with Pathaan, Jawan, Fighter, and Kalki 2898 AD, however, she is yet to beat the only Bollywood actress with eight back-to-back hits. The actress we are talking about started her career with a flop but later became superstar. She is none other than Katrina Kaif.