Meet only Bollywood actress to give 8 back-to-back box office hits; it's not Priyanka, Alia, Aishwarya, Deepika, Sridevi

Here's all you need to know about the only Bollywood actress with 8 back to back hits.
Deepika Padukone is currently ruling at the box office by giving back-to-back hits with Pathaan, Jawan, Fighter, and Kalki 2898 AD, however, she is yet to beat the only Bollywood actress with eight back-to-back hits. The actress we are talking about started her career with a flop but later became superstar. She is none other than Katrina Kaif.
1. Katrina Kaif Bollywood debut
Katrina Kaif started her career as a model and then made her Bollywood debut in the movie Boom alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Gulshan Grover, and others. However, the film bombed at the box office.
2. Katrina Kaif rise to stardom
The actress found it difficult to get movies in Bollywood, however, in 2005, her luck changed and she bagged Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. After this she starred in Namaste London and these two films made her a star.
3. Katrina Kaif 8 back-to-back hits
From 2010-2014, Katrina Kaif went on to give 8 back to back hits including Raajneeti, Tees Maar Khan, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dhoom 3, and Bang Bang. None of the other Bollywood actresses including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, Sridevi, and Priyanka Chopra have achieved this feat.
4. Katrina Kaif fees
Katrina Kaif is now one of the leading actresses in Bollywood and she reportedly charges Rs 10-12 crore per film and Rs 1 crore for a single post on Instagram. She has a huge fan following on Instagram with 80.3 million followers.
5. Katrina Kaif personal life and business
Katrina Kaif is now married to Vicky Kaushal, who is also a Bollywood star and enjoys a luxurious life. Apart from acting, she also owns her own brand, Kay Beauty that deals in cosmetics and self-care products.
6. Katrina Kaif work front
Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi which failed to perform at the box office. The actress has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Lee Zara in the pipeline which also stars Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. The film is yet to go under production.