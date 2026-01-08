FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...

We all know Sunny Deol and his army are coming back on the big screen with Border 2. Read on to know more about the forces behind the most awaited sequel, the co-producer of Border 2, who's also the daughter of iconic Border director JP Dutta.

Simran Singh | Jan 08, 2026, 07:27 PM IST

1.Who is Nidhi Dutta?

Who is Nidhi Dutta?
1

Nidhi Dutta is a producer, writer, and former actress, the daughter of director J.P. Dutta and former actress Bindiya Goswami. Nidhi is the second generation of the Dutta family, taking the legacy ahead. Nidhi also has a sister, Siddhi Dutta. Nidhi hails from a family with a background in the armed forces. Nidhi's grandfather was O.P. Dutta. Her uncle, Squadron Leader Deepak Dutta, fought in the Battle of Longewala, which inspired the original Border (1997).

2.Nidhi Dutta's only acting project that never saw the day of light

Nidhi Dutta's only acting project that never saw the day of light
2

Before producing Border 2 and other films, she made her acting debut in Jee Bhar Ke Jee Le, directed by Binoy Gandhi. The project faced several delays and was eventually shelved. Then she also worked on her home production, Paltan (2018), but it was a flop.

3.Nidhi Dutta got married to...

Nidhi Dutta got married to...
3

Nidhi Dutta got married to filmmaker Binoy Gandhi on March 7, 2021. They got married at Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, and it was attended by Suniel Shetty, Arjun Rampal, and Raveena Tandon. As per the reports, Nidhind Binoy met on a film set, 8-9 years before their marriage; something similar happened with her parents. Binoy has started her career as an assistant on Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. Later, he directed Jee Bhar Ke Jee Le, and that's where he met Nidhi. However, their film remained unreleased. Then, he directed Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon's Ghudchadi (2024).

4.Nidhi Dutta was pregnant while producing Border 2

Nidhi Dutta was pregnant while producing Border 2
4

Yes, Nidhi was pregnant with her first child while she was working on Border 2. During her final trimester, Nidhi was seen on the film's sets in Pune and at the National Defence Academy (NDA), managing intense shooting schedules. In one of the interviews, Nidhi said that she's "delivering two babies at the same time." On July 7, Nidhi and Binoy Gandhi welcomed their baby girl, Sitara Dutta Gandhi.

5.The miraculous physical transformation of Nidhi Dutta

The miraculous physical transformation of Nidhi Dutta
5

Before her film debut, Nidhi made headlines for her physical transformation. She reportedly lost 26 kgs with the help of celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, and her makeover inspired many other fitness lovers.

