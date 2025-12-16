Meet Medha Rana, Varun Dhawan's heroine in Border 2, 12 years younger than him, has army background, debuted with Arjun Rampal in...

2 . Medha Rana in Border 2

In the much-anticipated war drama Border 2, Medha will be seen opposite to Varun Dhawan, who is more than 12 years older than him in real life. In the teaser, Medha and Varun are seen saluting as they give an intense look into the camera. Varun is playing Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, who was awarded Param Vir Chakra for his gallantry during the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971.