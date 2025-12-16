Meet Medha Rana, Varun Dhawan's heroine in Border 2, 12 years younger than him, has army background, debuted with Arjun Rampal in...

Meet man who played key role in Reliance's growth, 'third son' of Dhirubhai Ambani, very close to Mukesh Ambani, his business is...
BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Dec 16, 2025, 07:27 PM IST
1.Medha Rana education and army background
Born on December 25, 1999, in Gurgaon, Medha Rana started her schooling at Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh. As her father served in the Indian Army, the family shifted to Karnataka and the actress completed her schooling at the Army Public School, Bengaluru. She did BBA from Chris University in the same city and started modeling at the age of 16 years.
2.Medha Rana in Border 2
In the much-anticipated war drama Border 2, Medha will be seen opposite to Varun Dhawan, who is more than 12 years older than him in real life. In the teaser, Medha and Varun are seen saluting as they give an intense look into the camera. Varun is playing Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, who was awarded Param Vir Chakra for his gallantry during the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971.
3.Medha Rana acting and film debut
Medha Rana starred in several commercials for Ponds, Cadbury, Nescafe, and other brands before making her acting debut in the 2022 crime thriller web series London Files, which also had Arjun Rampal and premiered on Voot. In 2023, she made her film debut in the Netflix comedy drama Friday Night Plan, in which she was paired opposite late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan.
4.Border 2 leading ladies
The other heroines in Border 2 are Mona Singh, Anya Singh, and Sonam Bajwa, who are paired opposite Sunny Deol, Ahan Singh, and Diljit Dosanjh, respectively. The war drama will not just focus on battlefield action, but also on the emotional costs of duty, families left behind, moral dilemmas, and the psychological weight soldiers carry long after the guns fall silent.
5.Border 2 release date and other details
Border 2, the sequel to JP Dutta's blockbuster Border released in 1997, is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, and JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta under their banners T-Series Films & JP Films, respectively. Set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the movie will release in cinemas worldwide on January 23, 2026, ahead of the Republic Day weekend.