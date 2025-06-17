4 . His father was also unhappy

Rakesh shared that his father was unhappy with the famous song Rote Rote Hansna Seekho, Hanste Hanste Rona, Jitni Chaabi Bhari Ram Ne Utna Chale Khilona from the 1983 film Andha Kanoon.

Although the song became popular, Anand Bakshi regretted writing it because of an error he overlooked. In the film Andha Kanoon, Amitabh Bachchan played a character named Jan Nisar Khan, who was a Muslim. However, in the song, the lyrics mentioned the name of Lord Ram.