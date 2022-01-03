Meet lesser-known wives of Bollywood directors Abhishek Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Rajkumar Hirani, and others

Today, we will introduce you to the lesser-known wives of Bollywood directors who prefer to stay away from the media limelight.
We often get to see Bollywood directors when they promote their films in reality television shows, along with the leading actors. But we rarely read or get to know about the families of these filmmakers. Today, we will let you know about the wives of some of the leading directors in Hindi film industry.
1. Abhishek Kapoor's wife Pragya Kapoor
Abhishek Kapoor, who has made films like 'Rock On!!', 'Kai Po Che' and ' Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', is married to the Swedish-Indian model and actress Pragya Kapoor. She is also the co-founder of the film production house 'Guy In The Sky Pictures' along with her husband. The couple, who had tied the knot in 2015, have two sons - Isana and Shamsher. (Image source: Pragya Kapoor/Instagram)
2. Rajkumar Hirani's wife Manjeet Lamba Hirani
Rajkumar Hirani's wife Manjeet Lamba Hirani is a senior commander and trainer with Air India. She has been flying since last 24 years as a pilot. The couple got married in 1994 and were blessed with a son, Vir Hirani in 1999. Rajkumar Hirani has directed blockbuster films such as '3 Idiots', 'PK', 'Sanju' and the Munnabhai film series. (Image source: Manjeet Hirani/Facebook and Instagram)
3. Ali Abbas Zafar's wife Alicia Zafar
Known for his collaborations with Salman Khan - 'Sultan', 'Bharat' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', Ali Abbas Zafar tied the knot with Alicia Zafar, a French-born Iranian model in a private ceremony at his residence in Dehradun in 2021. She even featured as a background dancer in 'Slow Motion' song picturised on Salman and Disha Patani in 'Bharat'. (Image source: Ali Abbas Zafar/Instagram)
4. Vikramaditya Motwane's wife Ishika Mohan Motwane
Ishika Mohan Motwane has been associated with Bollywood since close to two decades now. She has been the official publicity photographer for films like 'Devdas', 'Slumdog Millionaire', and 'Veer Zaara'. She has also clicked pictures for her husband Vikramaditya's films such as 'Lootera' and 'Udaan'. The couple got married in 2005 and have one daughter, Akira. (Image source: Ishika Mohan Motwane/Instagram)
5. Ashutosh Gowariker's wife Sunita Gowariker
Director of classics such as 'Lagaan' and 'Swades' and duds such as 'Mohenjo Daro' and 'Panipat', Ashutosh Gowariker is married to Sunita Gowariker. She is a former model who now manages the production house 'Ashutosh Gowariker Productions' along with her husband. The couple is blessed with two sons, Konark and Vishwang. (Image source: File photo and Sunita Gowariker/Instagram)
6. Shashank Khaitan's wife Nalini Datta Khaitan
Famous for making romantic dramas such as 'Dhadak', Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', Shashank Khaitan married his childhood sweetheart Nalini Datta in 2010. Nalini is quite active on social media and keeps sharing pictures from her personal and professional life on her Instagram account. (Image source: Nalini Datta Khaitan/Instagram)
7. Anurag Basu's wife Tani Basu
Tani was Anurag's boss when the filmmaker, known for his drama film such as 'Barfi!', 'Gangster' and 'Ludo', was working on a documentary in Guwahati. The two connected over their love for food and instantly started liking each other. Anurag and Tani had to convince their parents for the marriage and the two are now blessed with daughters - Ishana and Ahana. (Image source: Anurag Basu/Instagram)