Meet lesser-known wives of Bollywood directors Abhishek Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Rajkumar Hirani, and others

We often get to see Bollywood directors when they promote their films in reality television shows, along with the leading actors. But we rarely read or get to know about the families of these filmmakers. Today, we will let you know about the wives of some of the leading directors in Hindi film industry.