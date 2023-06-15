Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

A day before the release of Adipurush, let's get to know about the actor who will play Raghav aka Prabhas' on-screen father, Krishna Kotian.
Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush have garnered enough buzz and anticipation among the masses. Let's create more excitement as we introduce you to Krishna Kotian, the actor who will play the father of Raghav, aka, Prabhas in Adipurush. (Image source: Krishna Kotian Instagram)
1. Meet Krishna Kotian
Krishna Kotian started his film career at the age of 51 and made his debut in Rajinikanth's Darbar (2020). Before joining films, Krishna held significant positions at leading agencies, including Lintas, J. Walter Thomson, and Cineyug. He also served as the COO at MAD Studios.
2. Krishna Kotian contribution in successful projects
After Darbar, Krishna was seen in several hit movies and series, including Drishyam 2, Physics Wallah, Criminal Justice 3, Rocket Boys, Masaba Masaba, and the recent release, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.
3. Krishna Kotian on working with Prabhas in Adipurush
Krishna will play the on-screen father of Prabhas in Om Raut's Adipurush. Sharing his thoughts about working with Prabhas, he said, "It was a cinematic delight to embody the character of Dasharatha and share the screen with Prabhas in Adipurush. When I watched the magnum opus Baahubali a few years ago, I could never have imagined that I would one day share the screen with Prabhas. I am a Hanuman devotee and the moment I saw Prabhas in full costume and the impeccable portrayal of Lord Rama, I was overwhelmed with awe and had tears in my eyes."
4. Krishna Kotian's interesting line-up
Along with Adipurush, Krishna will also be seen in Kajol-starrer series The Trail. His other projects include Sam Manekshaw by Meghana Gulzar with Vicky Kaushal, Ghoomer by R Balki starring Abhishek Bachchan, The Chosen One by Nikhil Advani, For Your Eyes Only with Pratik Gandhi, and Yudhra with Siddhant Chaturvedi.
5. The grand release of Prabhas' Adipurush
Om Raut-directed Adipurush is the cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana, and it will release in Hindi, Tamil. Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages on June 16.