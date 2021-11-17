Meet Katrina Kaif's handsome bodyguard Deepak Singh, who could give B-town stars a run for their money

2/6

One look at Deepak Singh's Instagram handle and his photos chronicling his humble personal life and starry professional life will leave you charmed. The one striking aspect of his life as a bodyguard is that you'll always see him dressed to the nines even though his job is to be away from the cameras and protect the stars he is accompanying. But, a lot of times, when Deepak is captured in the frame alongside the stars, one can easily mistake him for a model himself. Although, there's no denying that he sure is a celebrity in his own right. "I need to look different from other guys. Dressing well also gives you an edge. If you wear a normal safari, it gives everyone a notion that this guy is a security guard. So you need to look presentable if you are travelling with a VVIP. You need to blend in," Deepak had once said in an interview with Indian Express.