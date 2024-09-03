Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

2/6

Amrita Arora made her debut in 2002 opposite Fardeen Khan in the film, Kitne Door Kitne Paas. However, it was not successful at the box office. Her film, action comedy, Awara Paagal Deewana was an average grosser. After that, a series of flops followed. The actress went on to give 8 back to back flops before giving another hit Golmaal Again which was a multi-starrer. In her career of 7 years, the actress failed to give a single solo hit.