Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Here's all you need to know about Kareena Kapoor's best friend who failed to make a mark in Bollywood.

  • Riya Sharma
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 03, 2024, 03:55 PM IST

This actress, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', worked with stars like Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, and Fardeen Khan, however, failed to give a solo hit in her career of 7 years. The actress left Bollywood after her marriage to a businessman and now leads a luxurious life. She is none other than Amrita Arora.

Who is Amrita Arora?
1/6

Amrita Arora is a popular Bollywood actress, Malika Arora's sister was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra to a Punjabi father, Anil Arora, and a Malayali mother, Joyce Polycarp, and was raised as a Roman Catholic. Her career in the film industry was short-lived. 

Amrita Arora Bollywood career
2/6

Amrita Arora made her debut in 2002 opposite Fardeen Khan in the film, Kitne Door Kitne Paas. However, it was not successful at the box office. Her film, action comedy, Awara Paagal Deewana was an average grosser. After that, a series of flops followed. The actress went on to give 8 back to back flops before giving another hit Golmaal Again which was a multi-starrer. In her career of 7 years, the actress failed to give a single solo hit.

Amrita Arora, Isha Koppikar Girlfriend
3/6

Amrita Arora and Isha Koppikar starred in a film titled Girlfriend which was about a lesbian relationship. The film garnered a lot of negative attention and was called an 'insult' to the LGBTQ community. It eventually failed at the box office. The actress had a physical relationship in the movie despite being just friends.

Amrita Arora Kareena Kapoor best friend
4/6

Amrita Arora is Kareena Kapoor Khan's best friend. The duo is often seen hanging out together and going on trips together. The two often share glamourous pictures together from their vacations.

Amrita Arora marriage
5/6

Amrita Arora got married to Shakeel Ladak, a businessman in the construction industry, in 2009. Their wedding ceremonies included a Christian wedding on 4 March 2009, followed by Mehendi on 5 March, and a Muslim Nikah ceremony on 6 March 2009. They have two sons named Azaan (born on 5 February 2010) and Rayaan (born on 20 October 2012).

Amrita Arora life after quitting Bollywood
6/6

Soon after her marriage, Amrita Arora left Bollywood and now reportedly helps her husband in his business. The actress reportedly has a net worth of Rs 40 crore while her husband is reportedly worth $12 million (Rs 100 crore approx).

