5 . Kanwal Cheema on being compared to Aishwarya Rai

In an interview, when a Pakistani reporter noted the striking resemblance between Kanwal Cheema and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai, Cheema responded, "I prefer not to answer that question. If you’ve truly listened to my speech, why not discuss that instead of my appearance?"

