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'No trophy this year': Ex-India star urges Hardik Pandya to 'take rest from captaincy', suggests Rohit Sharma should lead MI

Ex-India star urges Hardik Pandya to 'take rest from captaincy', suggests Rohit

Who is Akash Singhania? Indian-American entrepreneur wrongly accused of being child predator in viral 'sting operation' controversy

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Meet Ishaan Mehra: Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt's fiancée, international swimmer, athlete, now earns huge as fitness trainer

Meet Ishaan Mehra: Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt's fiancée, works as...

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Meet Ishaan Mehra: Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt's fiancée, international swimmer, athlete, now earns huge as fitness trainer

Meet Ishaan Mehra: Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt's fiancée, works as...

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Who is Lizzalazz? Virat Kohli allegedly 'likes' photo of German influencer, netizens recall Avneet Kaur controversy, say, 'Algorithm'

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Meet Ishaan Mehra: Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt's fiancée, international swimmer, athlete, now earns huge as fitness trainer

Alia Bhatt's sister, Shaheen Bhatt, has finally got engaged to her love of life, Ishaan Mehra. Read on to know all about Jr Bhatt's fiancée.

Simran Singh | Apr 17, 2026, 01:51 PM IST

1.Shaheen Bhatt got engaged

Shaheen Bhatt got engaged
1

Alia Bhatt’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt, is engaged. On Friday, she took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures with her partner, Ishaan Mehra.

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2.Shaheen Bhatt flaunts her engagement ring with Ishaan

Shaheen Bhatt flaunts her engagement ring with Ishaan
2

In the first picture, she is seen flaunting her engagement ring while holding Ishaan close. In the second image, the couple are walking while holding hands. Another picture shows her resting her head on Ishaan’s shoulder. She wrote in the caption, "We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing."

        View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

3.Who is Ishaan Mehra?

Who is Ishaan Mehra?
3

Ishaan Mehra is a sports and fitness coach who conducts both online and offline classes. He is a former international swimmer who represented India at the Youth Asian Games. He has since moved into the fitness industry. He is an ATG-certified coach.

        View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by Ishaan Mehra (@ishaanmehra)

4.Bollywood showers love to Shaheen-Ishaan

Bollywood showers love to Shaheen-Ishaan
4

Shaheen's sister Alia Bhatt commented on their post and wrote, "Spamming you with love." Shaheen's mother, Soni Razdan, took to the comments section and wrote, “Congratulations, my darlings pieces of my (heart emoji)”. Alia’s mother-in-law, actor Neetu Kapoor, commented, “Congratulations, love and blessings (heart and bad omen emojis). Actress Ananya Panday commented, “Shaheeeen! Soooo happy for you….(heart emojis)…all the love and joy in the world (heart and bad omen emojis)…best".

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5.Before Ishaan Mehra, Shaheen Bhatt was dating?

Before Ishaan Mehra, Shaheen Bhatt was dating?
5

Before Ishaan, Shaheen Bhatt dated comedian Rohan Joshi but parted ways for unspecified reasons. Her engagement announcement comes just days after Alia’s 4th marriage anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor.

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