Meet Ishaan Mehra: Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt's fiancée, international swimmer, athlete, now earns huge as fitness trainer

2 . Shaheen Bhatt flaunts her engagement ring with Ishaan

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In the first picture, she is seen flaunting her engagement ring while holding Ishaan close. In the second image, the couple are walking while holding hands. Another picture shows her resting her head on Ishaan’s shoulder. She wrote in the caption, "We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing."

A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)