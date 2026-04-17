Meet Ishaan Mehra: Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt's fiancée, international swimmer, athlete, now earns huge as fitness trainer

'No trophy this year': Ex-India star urges Hardik Pandya to 'take rest from captaincy', suggests Rohit Sharma should lead MI
Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif credits US President Donald Trump, calls it 'bold and sagacious diplomatic efforts'
IPL 2026: Desperate KKR seek revival vs resurgent Gujarat Titans; can Rinku Singh repeat Ahmedabad heroics?
Who is Akash Singhania? Indian-American entrepreneur wrongly accused of being child predator in viral 'sting operation' controversy
TCS Nashik SHOCKER: Key accused Nida Khan is pregnant? Her family seeks court relief amid forced conversion allegations
Who will win GT vs KKR match? Google Gemini delivers shocking prediction for Match 25 in IPL 2026
Love & War: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal's epic with Sanjay Leela Bhansali hits cinemas in 2027, release date locked
Iran pressure pushed US President Donald Trump to broker Israel-Lebanon deal? Iran MP makes big claim amid 10-day ceasefire
Delimitation Bill deepens and North vs South?: Why 50% seat increase formula is 'Peace Treaty' with South
Pawan Khera's legal trouble mounts: SC declines interim relief again in Assam CM’s wife case; Congress leader asks, 'Am I criminal?'
BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Apr 17, 2026, 01:51 PM IST
1.Shaheen Bhatt got engaged
Alia Bhatt’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt, is engaged. On Friday, she took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures with her partner, Ishaan Mehra.
2.Shaheen Bhatt flaunts her engagement ring with Ishaan
In the first picture, she is seen flaunting her engagement ring while holding Ishaan close. In the second image, the couple are walking while holding hands. Another picture shows her resting her head on Ishaan’s shoulder. She wrote in the caption, "We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing."View this post on Instagram
3.Who is Ishaan Mehra?
Ishaan Mehra is a sports and fitness coach who conducts both online and offline classes. He is a former international swimmer who represented India at the Youth Asian Games. He has since moved into the fitness industry. He is an ATG-certified coach.View this post on Instagram
4.Bollywood showers love to Shaheen-Ishaan
Shaheen's sister Alia Bhatt commented on their post and wrote, "Spamming you with love." Shaheen's mother, Soni Razdan, took to the comments section and wrote, “Congratulations, my darlings pieces of my (heart emoji)”. Alia’s mother-in-law, actor Neetu Kapoor, commented, “Congratulations, love and blessings (heart and bad omen emojis). Actress Ananya Panday commented, “Shaheeeen! Soooo happy for you….(heart emojis)…all the love and joy in the world (heart and bad omen emojis)…best".
5.Before Ishaan Mehra, Shaheen Bhatt was dating?
Before Ishaan, Shaheen Bhatt dated comedian Rohan Joshi but parted ways for unspecified reasons. Her engagement announcement comes just days after Alia’s 4th marriage anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor.