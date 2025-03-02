BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Mar 02, 2025, 03:38 PM IST
1.Meet Juhi Chawla: India's richest actress
Juhi Chawla started her Bollywood journey after winning the beauty pageant Miss India in 1984. In 1986 she made her big screen debut with a brief role in Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Sridevi-starrer Sultanat. The movie also marked the debut of Karan Kapoor.
2.Juhi Chawla became a star with...
Two years after Sultanat, Juhi Chawla was seen in romantic-drama Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Aamir Khan, and it also proved to be a breakthrough film for Juhi. After the mega success of QSQT, Juhi went on to star in several successful films, including Lootere, Aaina, Darr, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Ishq, Deewana Mastana, and Yes Boss.
3.The off-beat choices of Juhi Chawla
From 2000, Juhi started taking unconventional roles to prove herself more than just a pretty face. She risked by starring in Jhankaar Beats (2003), 3 Deewarein (2003), My Brother Nikhil (2005), I Am (2011) and Gulaab Gang (2014)- but she earned appreciation for her acting chops. Juhi, from her late 30s, started focusing on other income aspects, and that's made her.. the richest actress.
4.What made Juhi Chawla richest Indian actress
Apart from acting, Juhi has multiple sources of income. Juhi is co-founder of the Red Chillies Group, a film production company led by Shah Rukh Khan. She co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders, an IPL cricket team with SRK. Juhi has also invested in real estate and other businesses. The actress and her husband Jay Mehta own luxury homes in Mumbai and Porbandar. They also own fine-dining restaurants in Mumbai, including Gustoso and Rue du Liban. As per the reports, Juhi Chawla's net worth in 2024 was Rs 4,600 crore.
5.How Juhi Chawla beat other Indian actress
When it comes to comparing Juhi with other actresses, Alia Bhatt has net worth of Rs 550 crores, Deepika Padukone's net worth is Rs 500 crores, Katrina Kaif's net worth is Rs 240 crores, Anushka Sharma's net worth is Rs 665 crores, and Kareena Kapoor net worth is Rs 705 crores. This comparison makes Juhi Chawla the richest Indian actress.
R Madhavan BREAKS silence on allegations of 'flirting with young girls' on social media: 'My intention was...'
IND vs NZ Champions Trophy: Glenn Phillips' incredible flying catch leaves Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma stunned - Watch
Anil Ambani's loan account fraud classification case: Bomby HC asks former billionaire to...
'Some youths harassed my daughter in Maharashtra', alleges union minister, CM Devendra Fadnavis reacts
'Chocolate and partying': 106-year-old woman shares her secret to longevity
Ananya Panday stuns in sultry black and lavender bodycon dress, see pics
Everything 'changa' with Shashi Tharoor and Congress? Rahul Gandhi shares cryptic post amid rift buzz
BIG blow to Ratan Tata's TCS, ahead of annual salary hikes, company loses Rs 109211 crore due to...
Rekha's latest photos in gorgeous Kanjeevaram saree takes the internet by storm, Manish Malhotra calls her 'style icon'
Day before civic polls, Congress worker’s body found in suitcase in Haryana’s Rohtak
Ex VP of major tech company reveals why senior officials opposes remote work, says this about work life balance
TMKOC’s Babita ji aka Munmun Dutta latest photoshoot with her buttons open burns the internet
Sonu Sood makes dosa at street-side food stall in Chennai, urges fans to support small business, watch viral video
Zoho's Sridhar Vembu wants India to learn THIS from China, says, 'there is a lot to learn from their...'
BSP chief Mayawati takes BIG decision, removes nephew Akash Anand from all party posts
Meet foreign cricketer with a strong Bollywood connection, played with Sachin Tendulkar, wrote song in flat 30 minutes, he is...
World's richest city has 350000 millionaires, 60 billionaires, not Mumbai, Delhi, Paris, London, Tokyo, Beijing, Miami, Doha, Riyadh, it is...
Did Sandeep Reddy Vanga say becoming IAS is easier than becoming filmmaker? Fires back at Vikas Divyakirti's Animal criticism
Donald Trump’s move to make English an official language, repeals THIS action by former president Bill Clinton, says ‘it will make the US...’
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra make FIRST public appearance together after announcing pregnancy, jet off for vacation: Watch
Grammy-nominated R&B singer Angie Stone dies in tragic car crash
India vs New Zealand: Head-to-head records in ICC events ahead of clash in Dubai
This actor, Rajesh Khanna’s ‘brother’, failed to find success in films, never got married, died at a young age due to..., he was...
You can no longer take a walk for free in THIS Delhi park; DDA to charge Rs…
What was this UFC belt doing at Donald Trump-Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet at White House? Truth is...
Meet man, who was ‘factory of ideas’ by Warren Buffett, his ‘good decision’ might succeed Berkshire owner, his net worth is Rs...
Vidya Balan debunks AI-generated videos, issues urgent warning: 'I have no involvement...'
Noida Authority imposes Rs 5000 fine for plastic sale, use; check what's banned and what's allowed
When Manish Malhotra badmouthed Priyanka Chopra to Karan Johar after disagreement on Dostana set: 'Usse chutkara...'
Cheerleaders rush off stage after 'shooting scare' at Dallas event, watch viral video
Woman sub-inspector suspended in Bihar for THIS reason, is accused of making videos during...
OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal's BIG revelation about his hotels: 'I personally clean...'
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's bahu Shloka wears Valentino shimmery dress for night out with Akash Ambani, it is worth Rs...
Meet man, who was once wealthier than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, recipient of Padma Bhushan, now stays in rented flat due to...
CSK batting coach Michael Hussey reveals SHOCKING thing about MS Dhoni, says star better left him sit like 'stunned mullet' due to...
Asaduddin Owaisi criticises UP CM Yogi Adityanath over Urdu remark, BJP reacts: 'Opposition is against...'
Abrar Ahmed shares cryptic post for Virat Kohli days after Champions Trophy match, says 'his greatness as a cricketer...'
Meet actor who got divorced ‘because of a dog’, was separated from wife in just 3 years; he is…
India’s oldest road connects THESE three neighbouring countries, covers a distance of...
Meet Oksana Markarova whose video from Donald Trump-Volodymyr Zelenskyy clash went viral
Former India coach Rahul Dravid reveals how AI can be used in cricket, says will be able to predict...
Delhi govt introduces new rules, admission in schools for THESE categories will be done through...
Did 3 civilian planes violate airspace over Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort? Report claims...
Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq challenges BCCI, questions India's credibility: 'If you are really a good team...'
Shah Rukh Khan, Dalip Tahil, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher play cricket in throwback photo: 'Weren't just Baazigars...'
Microsoft Outlook down: Users suspect hacking, company cites THIS reason
PayTm gets Rs 6110000000 ED notice over..., company fights back saying...
KL Rahul's BIG tribute to Virat Kohli ahead of his 300th ODI: 'Words fall short to describe...'
Sunita Ahuja shares her FIRST post after sparking divorce rumours with Govinda, drops photo with...
‘Determined to end Russia’s...’ UK commits ‘unwavering support’ to Ukraine, signs USD 2.84 billion loan deal after fallout with US
Sandeep Reddy Vanga defends Animal from 'no cops world' logic, LEAKS main twist of Animal Park: 'There is a guy who...'
Israel agrees to temporary US-backed Ramadan, Passover truce: Here's what we know so far
India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs New Zealand match
JEE topper Saksham Jindal shares KEY tip for cracking exam: 'There is no need for any...'
Do sweet potatoes worsen diabetes? Experts weigh in
'Repackaged SOTY': Here's how netizens react to Ibrahim Ali's 'Nadaaniyan' trailer
Meet IAS officer, battled with hearing and speech impairment, later cracked UPSC with AIR..., he is...
Meet actress who became overnight sensation with debut film, was bullied by Subhash Ghai, survived car accident, battled cancer, she is...
RCB-W vs DC-W, WPL 2025: Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen fifties guide Delhi Capitals to 9-wicket win vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Rahul Bose brings his own chair to film sets but there's a very sad story behind it
IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli set to create world record, will become first player to achieve THIS massive feat
Ramadan 2025: Sehri and Iftaar timings in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and other cities
Sanjay Manjrekar ends Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli debate in ODI cricket with unfiltered verdict
Metro In Dino delayed: Is Anurag Basu prioritising Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's film? Aditya Roy-Sara Ali Khan's movie won't release before...
Nita Ambani exudes glamour in red-black fur jacket, outshines Isha Ambani's casual look in New York
Govinda's son Yashvardhan, Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani recreate Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, fans say 'cast them now'
BAD News for TCS employees! Ratan Tata's firm to roll out salary hikes lowest in four years; know what is expected increment
BJP to roll out Rs 2,500 scheme in Delhi on Women's Day? Virendra Sachdeva hints, 'Let date of March 8 come...'
Delhiites' mixed reactions to government's decision to ban old vehicles to curb air pollution: 'If well-maintained...'
SA vs ENG, Champions Trophy: South Africa qualify for semis with 7-wicket win vs England in Karachi
Mika Singh slams 'out of work' actors Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, recalls how their 'drama' made him regret to be....
Kabir Singh meets Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga was 'convinced' to add Shahid Kapoor in Ranbir Kapoor's film, reveals why he dropped idea
India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy: Head-to-head record and stats in ODIs - All you need to know
Watch: Pakistani groundsman slips, falls while clearing waterlogged field in AFG vs AUS Champions Trophy match
Kiara Advani reveals what qualities of Kareena Kapoor she wants in her daughter
Good news for Delhi-NCR! Ghaziabad airport kickstarts flights to Goa, Bengaluru and Kolkata; check schedules here
Ramadan Kareem 2025: Best Ramzaan Mubarak wishes, messages, images and quotes for loved once
Champions Trophy 2025: Indian batter Shreyas Iyer makes heartwarming gesture for net bowler Jaskiran Singh - Watch
Amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni controversy, Taylor Swift has found friend in THIS star?
Ramadan 2025: Crescent moon sighted in India; fasting to begin on March 2
IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy: What happened the last time India faced New Zealand in an ICC competition?
Mark Zuckerberg recreates Benson Boone’s blue jumpsuit look at wife Priscilla Chan’s 40th birthday
Sandeep Reddy Vanga has advised Shahid Kapoor to not do remakes after Kabir Singh, here's why
Nadaaniyan trailer: Khushi Kapoor rents Ibrahim Ali Khan as boyfriend in 'tried and tested' love story, Jugal Hansraj, Mahima Chaudhry leave netizens surprised
What is 'brain mapping' system Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance using for IPL 2025, will it...
'Important for people in Ukraine to know that...': President Zelenskyy after heated showdown with US counterpart Trump
Dabba Cartel review: Shabana Azmi, Jyothika, Shalini Pandey, Sunil Grover’s thrilling drug tale on Netflix
Is Sara Ali Khan holidaying in Iceland with rumoured boyfriend Arjun Bajwa? Reddit user shares proof
Rasha Thadani calls Alia Bhatt 'ma'am' reveals her age during superstar's debut Student Of The Year: 'She is..'
'No fuel for old vehicles in Delhi': BJP government's new rules to curb air pollution, effective from...
Archana Puran Singh opens up about her struggling days: 'walked to auditions to save.....'
Uttarakhand Avalanche: Death toll rises to four, 50 workers rescued so far
'Couldn't handle 30 mins rainfall...': Fans roast Pakistan with memes after rain washes out AFG vs AUS Champions Trophy clash in Lahore
Meet Nasir Shaikh: Struggling wedding photographer turned amateur filmmaker, whose life inspired Zoya Akhtar's Superboys of Malegaon
RCB-W vs DC-W, Match 14 WPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
Farhan Akhtar to start filming Ranveer Singh's Don 3 later this year; Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt's Jee Le Zaraa 'will depend on...'
Meet Lekha Washington, Imran Khan's girlfriend whom he met during lockdown, she left her acting career at a high, now works as...
Akash Ambani joins debate over work-life balance, says 'I don't think about it...'
How can India avoid facing Australia in Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals?