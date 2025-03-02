4 . What made Juhi Chawla richest Indian actress

Apart from acting, Juhi has multiple sources of income. Juhi is co-founder of the Red Chillies Group, a film production company led by Shah Rukh Khan. She co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders, an IPL cricket team with SRK. Juhi has also invested in real estate and other businesses. The actress and her husband Jay Mehta own luxury homes in Mumbai and Porbandar. They also own fine-dining restaurants in Mumbai, including Gustoso and Rue du Liban. As per the reports, Juhi Chawla's net worth in 2024 was Rs 4,600 crore.