2 . Sunaina Roshan two failed marriages

Sunaina Roshan tied the knot with Ashish Soni in 1992 and welcomed daughter Suranika Soni before they divorced each other. After few years, she married again with Mohan Nagar in 2009 but their relationship also ended in a couple of years. After two failed marriages, Sunaina fell in love with a journalist Ruhail Amin.

Some reports mentioned that Rakesh Roshan slapped his daughter for having an affair with a Muslim, while some contradictory reports also stated that the family was against Sunaina and Ruhail's relationship because he was already married and had a child. Ruhail dismissed the latter reports, and ended his relationship with Sunaina.