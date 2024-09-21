Meet Hema Malini’s ‘son’ who slept on bus floor, was called ‘ugly’, then gave films that grossed Rs 2600 crore in a year

Here's all you need to know about the actor who used to sleep on bus floors due to no vanity vans.
This actor, who started his career with television, later became a superstar in Bollywood. He used to sleep on bus floors despite becoming a star after giving blockbusters. He, however, now lives in a luxurious mansion and recently his films grossed over Rs 2600 crore in one year. The superstar we are talking about is Shah Rukh Khan.
1. Shah Rukh Khan early struggles
When Shah Rukh Khan came to Mumbai, he had no place to live and thus he slept on pavements and stayed at railway stations. Recently one of his Dil Se c0-star Tigmanshu Dhulia revealed that Shah Rukh would sleep on the floor of a bus during the shoot of Dil Se because there weren't any vanity vans.
2. Shah Rukh Khan and Hema Malini
Shah Rukh Khan essayed the role of Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan's son in Veer Zara. The film which also starred Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji was a huge hit at the box office.
3. Shah Rukh Khan was called ugly
In an interview, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he took up villainous roles initially because he thought he wasn't enough good looking to be a lead hero. He also revealed that one of his directors (whom he refrained from naming) told him he was “so ordinary and ugly looking, I can use you for anything.”
4. Shah Rukh Khan became superstar
However, later Yash Chopra approached him with a surprising offer for a romantic lead, remarking, "I want to cast you in a love story. You don’t look such a bad guy." This led to Khan being cast in the iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. After this there was no looking back. The actor went on to give several hits and blockbusters including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein and more and became the romance king of Bollywood.
5. Shah Rukh Khan's films grossed over Rs 2600 crore at box office
Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback to the big screen in 2023 with Pathaan. The film became a huge hit and grossed Rs 1050 crore worldwide at the box office. This was followed by the success of Jawan, which collected Rs 1100 crore, and Dunki which collected Rs 454 crore worldwide—taking the total to 2600 crore in a year.
6. Shah Rukh Khan net worth and upcoming movies
Shah Rukh Khan reportedly has a net worth of Rs 7300 crore. The actor will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's film King. The thriller also stars Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles and is currently under production.