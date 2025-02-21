4 . Harshvardhan Nawathe is now a CEO of Rs 7900 crore company?

At present, Harshvardhan is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JSW Foundation, the social development wing of the JSW Group. As per the official data shared by the company, the net worth of JSW in 2024 was Rs 7966 crore.

Before this, Nawathe worked for JSW company as their Chief Operating Officer. He has also previously worked for companies like NatWest Group, Welspun Group and Mahindra Group.