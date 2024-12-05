5 . Fardeen Khan 2.0 impresses fans and crtics

Fardeen made his comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. He was also seen in the movies Visfot and Khel Khel Mein. Fardeen's performance in Bhansali's debut series and Akshay Kumar-starrer was praised by the masses and critics. Fardeen will next be seen in Kannada actioner Devil: The Hero.

