Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut with Hero in 2015. The movie was the official remake of the 1983 classic love story, and it also marked the debut of Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab's son, Sooraj Pancholi. Hero was produced by Salman Khan, and despite a decent buzz, the film was a box office disaster. Made in the budget of Rs 36 crores, the film's worldwide gross was only Rs 48 crores. The nett collection of the movie was Rs 31 crores, which was a commercial loss to the makers.