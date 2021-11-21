Meet Disha Patani's mother Padma whose photos have gone viral on social media

Disha Patani often shares her stunning photos on Instagram flaunting her bikini body.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who was last seen on big screen opposite Salman Khan in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', has earned the praise of her fans with her acting skills and fitness.

The B-town diva often shares her stunning photos on Instagram flaunting her sexy bikini body.

However, this time it is not Disha, but her mother Padma Patani whose pictures have taken social media by storm.