Meet Disha Patani's mother Padma whose photos have gone viral on social media

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who was last seen on big screen opposite Salman Khan in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', has earned the praise of her fans with her acting skills and fitness.
However, this time it is not Disha, but her mother Padma Patani whose pictures have taken social media by storm.
1. Disha Patani's mother - Profession
Disha Patani's mother Padma Patani is a health inspector.
2. Disha Patani with her mother Padma
Disha posted a picture of her with her mother on her Instagram timeline on the occasion of Mother's Day in 2017. "Love you mommy! Thank you for loving me unconditionally "happy Mother's Day" Disha had captioned the photo.
3. Disha Patani's parents
Disha's parents Jagdish Singh Patani and Padma Patani completed 31 years of togetherness in February 2021. Disha's sister Khushboo Patani, who is in Indian Army, had shared a social media post wishing them on their wedding anniversary. @padmapatni @patanijagdish wishing you a very happy marriage anniversary. Mom and dad thanks for being there . Life is good because it has you both. wishing you successful 31 years of marriage enjoy (sic)."
4. Disha Patani's mother's pictures go viral
Disha Patani prefer not to share photos of her mother Padma Patani or for that matter her family members. So, when the diva shared her mother's photos, her fans could not control themselves and started drawing comparisons between the actress and her mom.
5. Netizens in awe of Disha Patani's mother Padma's beauty
Netizens praised Padma Patani for her flawless beauty and simplicity.