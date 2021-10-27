Meet 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' debutante Sharvari Wagh, granddaughter of Maharashtra's former CM Manohar Joshi Sharvari Wagh is the new hottie on the block who everyone is talking about. Here's all you need to know about the new 'it' girl in the town. DNA Web Team

Oct 27, 2021, 10:23 AM IST Gorgeous debutant Sharvari Wagh, who will be seen in the out and out family entertainer 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' playing the role of the new Babli ​alongside Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is making headlines for all the right reasons. From her onscreen Priyanka Chopra bikini moment to her hot photos on her Instagram account, Sharvari is the new hottie on the block who everyone is talking about. Here's all you need to know about the new 'it' girl in the town.

1. Sharvari Wagh: Background

1/6 Born in 1996, Sharvari Wagh received her education at Mumbai's The Dadar Parsee Youths Assembly High School. She completed her graduation from Mumbai's Ruparel College.



2. Sharvari Wagh: Family

2/6 Born to a Maharashtrian family, Sharvari's father, Shailesh Wagh, is a builder. Both her mother and sister, Namrata Wagh and Kasturi Wagh, are architects. And while it may come as a surprise to many, Manohar Joshi, Maharashtra's former CM, is her maternal grandfather.



3. Sharvari Wagh: Modelling career

3/6 Sharvari Wagh started her modelling career at the young age of 16. Later, she was featured in several television commercials.



4. Sharvari Wagh: Acting career and digital debut

4/6 Passionate about acting, Sharvari pursued a nine-month acting course from Jeff Goldberg’s Studio. She even took weekend theatre workshops. Sharvari has worked as an assistant director in films such as 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. She marked her digital debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye.'



5. Sharvari Wagh's Priyanka Chopra moment

5/6 When Sharvari donned a super sexy, metallic golden bikini and dazzled the crew with her sass and curves on the Abu Dhabi beach, she was reminded of Priyanka Chopra's stunning one-piece bikini sequence in 'Dostana' that stopped the heartbeat of audiences! Recalling the moment, Sharvari said, "I was the happiest person on set the day I shot this scene. Growing up, the image of Priyanka Chopra walking out of the sea in her golden bikini in Dostana was etched in my mind. She is the queen of sass and cool, she looked drop-dead gorgeous!"



6. Sharvari Wagh on her Bollywood debut