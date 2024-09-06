Meet Bollywood's most successful director, has 17 hits; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar, Yash Chopra, Rohit Shetty

3/6

David Dhawan has managed to give 17 hits out of 40 films over the last three decades. David’s successful films include 9 hits, 7 superhits, and 1 blockbuster. These include successes like Shola Aur Shabnam, Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, and many more. Not only this he is also the one who gave the first hit franchise of 'No. 1' films, most of which starred Govinda in the lead.