Meet Bollywood's most successful director, has 17 hits; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar, Yash Chopra, Rohit Shetty

Here's all you need to know about the most successful director of Bollywood
Behind a film's success is a team effort of directors, actors, writers, producers, and the support staff. However, in front of an actor's stardom, the directors and writers efforts often go unnoticed. Do you know that the most successful director of Bollywood has 17 hits? Yes. the filmmaker we are talking about is none other than David Dhawan.
1. Who is David Dhawan?
David Dhawan is one of the most successful directors in Bollywood. The filmmaker's pairing with Govinda was a superhit at the box office. He is known for his comedy films and even for his hit franchise of 'No.1' films.
2. David Dhawan Bollywood journey
David Dhawan started off as an editor in Saaransh in 1984 before moving into directing. He was an outsider and it took him 10 years to achieve his first success. His film Aankhen, starring Govinda, Chunky Pandey and Kader Khan, was highly successful at the box office and after this there was no looking back for him.
3. David Dhawan 17 hits
David Dhawan has managed to give 17 hits out of 40 films over the last three decades. David’s successful films include 9 hits, 7 superhits, and 1 blockbuster. These include successes like Shola Aur Shabnam, Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, and many more. Not only this he is also the one who gave the first hit franchise of 'No. 1' films, most of which starred Govinda in the lead.
4. David Dhawan beat other Bollywood directors
David beat Yash Chopra, one of the greatest and most successful Indian filmmakers of all time, had 13 hits in his career, which stretched over 40 years. Not only this, he also has the most hits among his contemperories Ram Gopal Varma (5 hits) and some illustrious juniors such as Sanjay Leele Bhansali (6 hits) and Rajkumar Hirani (5 hits) and Rohit Shetty (10 hits).
5. David Dhawan salary and net worth
David Dhawan now lives a luxurious life and has a whopping net worth of Rs 168 crore. The filmmaker reportedly charges over Rs 15 crore for directing a film.
6. David Dhawan with his sons
David Dhawan has two sons Varun Dhawan and Rohit Dhawan. While Varun Dhawan became a successful Bollywood actor, his elder son Rohit Dhawan became a director and has made films like Dishoom, Shehzada and more