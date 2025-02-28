2 . Laxman Utekar's blockbuster filmography

2

Laxman Utekar made his directorial debut with Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's comedy film Luka Chuppi. The movie was a commercial success, and it gave perfect launch to Laxman. Then Laxman came up with Mimi. Though a digital release, the overwhelming positive response from critics and netizens made the film a breakthrough success for Kriti Sanon.

In 2023, he collaborated with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, another sleeper hit that was lauded by masses and critics. In 2025, Laxman came up with Chhaava, and has already become the biggest hit of Vicky.