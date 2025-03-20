3 . Danny Denzongpa, Ranjeet rejected Sholay

Danny Denzongpa and Ranjeet were both initially considered for the iconic role of Gabbar Singh in Sholay. However, both actors declined the offer, with Ranjeet stating that his friendship with Danny was a key reason for his decision.

The role ultimately went to Amjad Khan, making Gabbar Singh one of the most memorable villains in Bollywood history.