Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

As Stree 2 continues earning money, take a look at the journey of the actress who successfully scared the masses as Stree.
Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree 2 has already Bollywood highest-grossing film of the year and shows no signs of slowing down. Among the star cast, everyone is getting praised for their performance, even Sunil Kumar, for his role of Sarkata. However, we will discuss the actress who played Stree in the latest horror blockbuster.
1. Meet Bhumi Rajgor
Bhumi Rajgor is the actress who played Stree in the latest horror blockbuster. For Stree 2, Bhumi Rajgor replaced the OG Stree, Flora Saini.
2. Bhumi Rajgor is a trained classical dancer
Bhumi Rajgor is a trained Kathak dancer, and there are several videos on her Instagram, in which she showcases her dancing skills.
3. Bhumi Rajgor started her career as makeup artist
Before joining films, Bhumi worked as a makeup artist. Her mom also had a salon in Ahemdabad, and that's where she sharpened her skills.
4. Bhumi Rajgor made her acting debut with...
Bhumi started her acting career with Gujarati film, Fakt Mahilao Maate (2022). The movie also stars Yash Soni, Deeksha Joshi, Tarjanee Bhadla, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles.
5. Bhumi Rajgor's Bollywood debut
Bhumi Rajgor made her Bollywood debut with Satyaprem Ki Katha. In the film, Bhumi played the sister of Kiara Advani.
6. How Bhumi Rajgor got finalised for Stree 2
In an interview with Zoom, Bhumi recalled that she was called to the Maddock office to meet Amar Kaushik. When she met him, "He then asked me to scream. We were on the 7th - 8th floor. He said 'open the windows and scream. You just have to do this.' I asked are you sure? He said 'yes' and I started screaming and they started recording. People in the other buildings started peeping to see what's happening. I finished and he said 'ho gaya...perfect!' I just screamed at the top of my voice for the longest time," Bhumi said.
