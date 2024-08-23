Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

6/6

In an interview with Zoom, Bhumi recalled that she was called to the Maddock office to meet Amar Kaushik. When she met him, "He then asked me to scream. We were on the 7th - 8th floor. He said 'open the windows and scream. You just have to do this.' I asked are you sure? He said 'yes' and I started screaming and they started recording. People in the other buildings started peeping to see what's happening. I finished and he said 'ho gaya...perfect!' I just screamed at the top of my voice for the longest time," Bhumi said.

Read: This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...