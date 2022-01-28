Meet Bhagyashree's gorgeous daughter Avantika Dassani, who is all set to make her acting debut in 'Mithiya'

Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani has been grabbing all the attention online these days. Check out her pictures below.
'Maine Pyaar Kiya' fame actress Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani is all set to make her on-screen debut with Zee5 Original film 'Mithiya' co-starring actress Huma Qureshi. The diva who already has an impressive social media presence with over 78 thousand followers, took to her Instagram handle to make the announcement.
While Bhagyashreee's daughter is all set to make her debut, her son Abhimanyu too has been trying his luck in films. He made his Bollywood debut with 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' in 2019. However, it's Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika who has been grabbing all the attention online these days.
Check out these gorgeous pictures of Avantika Dassani. (All images Bhagyashree and Avantika Dassani Instagram handle)
1. Meet Bhagyashree's gorgeous daughter Avantika Dassani
Bhagyashree made her Bollywood debut in 1989 with her memorable performance as Suman in the romantic drama 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' opposite Salman Khan. Now, her daughter Avantika Dassani will be seen making her acting debut with Rohan Sippy's psychological thriller-drama series 'Mithya'. The makers of the show have revealed the first poster in which Avantika can be seen with her co-star Huma Qureshi. The poster features Avantika Dassani in an intense look generating intrigue for the dark and gritty psychological thriller drama series. Avantika Dassani has chosen an unconventional and experimental project, a twisted tale of two female leads, to make her first-ever on-screen experience.
2. What Avantika Dassani has to say about her acting debut 'Mithiya'
Talking about 'Mithya', Avantika Dassani says, "It has been an absolute thrill to take on a challenging character and intriguing story such as this, for my very first endeavour. I’m also immensely grateful to have worked with an incredibly talented and supportive cast and crew, that has warmly welcomed a newbie like me. Today OTT platforms are where audiences come looking for their most exciting experiences and good stories and I’m really glad to start my journey by being a part of this! I hope the audiences enjoy watching Mithya, as much as we have had to make it."
3. Avantika Dassani: Meant for the cameras
Avantika Dassani's social media handle is full of gorgeous pictures of the aspiring star. Her modelling photos and the confidence with which she faces the lens is proof that she's totally meant for the industry. It is learnt that since childhood, Avantika has had a deep interest in acting, dancing, and fashion designing.
4. Avantika Dassani: Strong social media presence
Even before she has stepped foot in the film industry, Avantika Dassani has built up quite a presence in the social media world. Her Instagram handle boasts an impressive 78 thousand followers and counting.
5. Avantika Dassani: A fashionista
Avantika has a keen eye for business. However, one look at her modelling pictures will leave you impressed with her fashion sensibilities. A complete fashionista, her Instagram pictures from professional photoshoots are proof Avantika could give any model a run for her money. Her chic fashion choices and eye for detail are impressive.