Meet Bhagyashree's gorgeous daughter Avantika Dassani, who is all set to make her acting debut in 'Mithiya'

Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani has been grabbing all the attention online these days. Check out her pictures below.

'Maine Pyaar Kiya' fame actress Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani is all set to make her on-screen debut with Zee5 Original film 'Mithiya' co-starring actress Huma Qureshi. The diva who already has an impressive social media presence with over 78 thousand followers, took to her Instagram handle to make the announcement.

While Bhagyashreee's daughter is all set to make her debut, her son Abhimanyu too has been trying his luck in films. He made his Bollywood debut with 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' in 2019. However, it's Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika who has been grabbing all the attention online these days.

Check out these gorgeous pictures of Avantika Dassani. (All images Bhagyashree and Avantika Dassani Instagram handle)