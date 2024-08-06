Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Many actresses who made a superhit debut like Bhagyashree, and Asin, quit film for some or other reasons. Another such actress, who represented India at Miss World 2015, quit acting after starring in one of the biggest flops of Bollywood. She is none other than Aditi Arya Kotak.