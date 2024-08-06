Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

This actress, who made a superhit debut, quit films after starring in one of Bollywood's biggest flops.
Many actresses who made a superhit debut like Bhagyashree, and Asin, quit film for some or other reasons. Another such actress, who represented India at Miss World 2015, quit acting after starring in one of the biggest flops of Bollywood. She is none other than Aditi Arya Kotak.
1. Who is Aditi Arya?
Aditi Arya is an Indian actress, model, research analyst, and beauty pageant titleholder who represented India at Miss World 2015. The actress is now married to the son of Asia's richest banker.
2. Aditi Arya education
Aditi Arya studied at Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School in her early years before moving to Gurgaon where she completed her schooling at Amity International School. She then completed her graduation with a finance major in business studies from Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies. She then completed her MBA from Yale School of Management.
3. Aditi Arya Miss India
Aditi Arya left her high-paying job as a research analyst for one of the big four audit firms, Ernst & Young for a beauty pageant and was crowned the winner at fbb Femina Miss India World 2015.
4. Aditi Arya Films
Aditi Arya made her acting debut with Puri Jagannadh's film with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram titled Ism, which became a hit at the box office. She then Kurukshetra and Hindi web series Tantra. However, failed to get fame.
5. Aditi Arya quit acting
Aditi Arya made her grand Bollywood theatrical debut in Kabir Khan's 83 wherein she played the role of Saqib Saleem's wife. The film, however, flopped miserably at the box office. After this, Aditi quit acting.
6. Aditi Arya marriage
Aditi Arya is married to Jai Kotak, who is the son of banker Uday Kotak, one of the richest men in India. As per a Forbes magazine list, Kotak is worth $13.4 billion (Rs 1,11,600 crore), making him the 14th richest man in the country as of 2023.