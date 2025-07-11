2 . Anuj Pandit Sharma career after Koi Mil Gaya

After Koi Mil Gaya, Anuj Pandit was seen in Darna Mana Hai, Total Siyappa, and Say Salaam India. He later also appeared in various shows like Crime Patrol, Hero – Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai, Hukum Mere Aaka, and Bacchon Ki Adaalat. He also featured in the Disney+ Hotstar web series Bamini and Boys.