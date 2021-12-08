Meet Anjula Acharia, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' manager - the woman behind PeeCee's success in the West

We've always heard about how managers play a crucial role in a celebrity's life. But, having a manager who one depends on for their valuable insight on just about everything and one who turns around your career completely, is truly a blessing. When Anjula Acharia was dissuaded from singing Priyanka Chopra, she followed her instinct and went on to make a deal with PeeCee. And we know that went.

From becoming the first South Asian to lead an American network drama series, first Bollywood star to ever reach Hollywood's upper echelons to becoming the first Indian woman to feature on the cover of American Vogue in 2018, Priyanka's career sky-rocketed. And much of the credit for Priyanka's international success goes to Anjula Acharia. Let's know more about her.