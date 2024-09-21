Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter-in-law' who quit Bollywood after 11 flop films, now works as...

Here's all you need to know about the actress who left Bollywood after 11 flops
This actress, who played the role of Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter-in-law' and worked with Aishwarya Rai, left Bollywood despite giving a hit debut. The actress we are talking about is still active in south cinema and also works as a counselor. She is Suman Ranganathan, popularly known for Fareb, Baghban.
1. Who is Suman Ranganathan?
Suman Ranganathan is a popular 90s actress who gave hits with Bobby Deol, Amitabh Bachchan and more. The actress who gained success in South cinema failed to make a mark in Bollywood and left the industry after flops.
2. Suman Ranganathan Film debut
She made her acting debut with the Kannada movie C.B.I. Shankar (1989) along with Shankar Nag. After the success of that movie, she starred in various movies like Bala Hombale, Doctor Krishna Santha Shishunala Sharifa and Nammoora Hammera. She became a famous actress in the 90s'.
3. Suman Ranganathan Bollywood debut
Suman Ranganathan made her grand Bollywood debut with the film Fareb in 1996. The film proved to be a commercial success. After this, she starred in several films including Baghban wherein she played the role of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law. The film is amongst the three hits that the actress gave in Bollywood.
4. Suman Ranganathan hits and flops
According to Box Office India, though she started her career with a hit film, she went on to give 11 flop films in 12 years. The actress then left Bollywood, however, she has been active in south industry.
5. Suman Ranganathan profession
According to a report in Navbharattimes, Suman Ranganathan has been away from Bollywood for 16 years and now works as a counselor. The actress is also not quite active on social media.