Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Here's all you need to know about the actress who became a star at 16, but then left the industry forever.
This actress, who was a popular pop star in the 90s, started her acting career with a blockbuster film and became a star at 16. However, her career in the industry was quite short-lived due to a tragedy. The actress left the industry forever and is now a life coach and an author. She is none other than Raageshwari Loomba.
1. Who is Raageshwari Loomba?
Raageshwari Loomba is an Indian singer, actress, television personality, and mindfulness speaker. The actress attained stardom at a very young age, however, one tragedy made her leave her career at its peak.
2. Raageshwari Bollywood career
Raageshwari Loomba was just 16 when she made her grand debut in Bollywood alongside Chunky Panday in the movie Aankhen. The film emerged to be one of the highest-grossers of that year and made her a star. She then starred in Main Khilaadi Tu Anaari wherein she played the role of Akshay Kumar’s sister and Saif Ali Khan’s love interest.
3. Raageshwari TV career
In her career, Raageshwari also hosted several TV shows like Baar Baar Dekho, MTV Ek Do Teen, Kuch Kehti HaiYe Dhun, a musical game show on Sony, and more. Raageshwari was the hostess and one of the performers in the concert, Heart Throbs: Hrithik Roshan World Tour Live. She also participated in Bigg Boss.
4. Raageshwari as pop star
Raageshwari was not only an actress but also a singer. She sang the Bollywood song One 2 Ka 4 and had several albums Duniya, Pyaar Ka Rang, Sach Ka Saath, Y2K- saal do hazaar, and Sagari Rayn. She became a popular pop star in the 90s with her songs and used to do concerts.
5. Raageshwari left industry
Just a week after one of her concerts, Raageshwari was diagnosed with Bell's palsy, which left her with a paralyzed left side of the face and a slur in her voice. Over the next year, she rehabilitated herself with the help of physiotherapy, electrical stimulation, and yoga. She then left the industry forever.
6. Raageshwari Loomba now Life coach
Raageshwari married London-based human rights lawyer, Sudhanshu Swaroop KC and now lives in London with her family. She is now an author at Penguin India and also a Life Coach and organizes mindfulness sessions for corporate employees.