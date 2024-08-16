Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, once TV's highest-paid actress, who has only 2 hits, never became top star; is now…

Here's all you need to know about the actress who made her debut with Akshay Kumar but never became top heroine.
This actress, who made her hit debut with Akshay Kumar, left her successful career in television for Bollywood. However, despite working with superstars like Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and others, she failed to become a top star in Bollywood. Now, she also runs a chain of restaurants. She is none other than Mouni Roy.
1. Who is Mouni Roy?
Mouni Roy is a popular actress who started her career as a background dancer and later went on to be a star on television and one of the highest-paid actresses also.
2. Mouni Roy television career
Mouni Roy made her acting debut with Ektaa Kapoor’s show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2006, portraying Krishna Tulsi opposite Pulkit Samrat and Akashdeep Saigal. She attained fame after portraying Sati in Life OK's mythological series Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, opposite Mohit Raina and later with Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin, became the highest-paid actress on television.
3. Mouni Roy left television for Bollywood
Mouni Roy later left her successful career in television for Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Gold. The film turned out to be a massive hit at the box office.
4. Mouni Roy Bollywood journey
However, after that, the actress starred in several Bollywood films like Romeo Akbar Walter, Made In China, London Confidential, and Velle, but all of them failed at the box office. Her last hit was Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva wherein she played the villainous role Junoon. Her performance impressed everyone and she received immense praise for her role. However, in these 6 years, the actress failed to be the top star in Bollywood.
5. Mouni Roy fees and net worth
Apart from acting, the actress is also popular for her item numbers in film including Gali Gali from KGF Chapter 1 and more. The actress charges Rs 3 crore per film and has a whopping net worth of Rs 41 crore.
6. Mouni Roy business and personal life
Mouni Roy is married to Dubai-based Malayali businessman Suraj Nambiar. The actress recently launched her own restaurant chain named Badmaash in Mumbai which is themed on Bollywood. Meanwhile on work front, the actress recently impressed everyone with her performance in Vedaa’s song Mummy Ji and in Disney+ Hotstar’s show Showtime.