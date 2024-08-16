Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, once TV's highest-paid actress, who has only 2 hits, never became top star; is now…

4/6

However, after that, the actress starred in several Bollywood films like Romeo Akbar Walter, Made In China, London Confidential, and Velle, but all of them failed at the box office. Her last hit was Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva wherein she played the villainous role Junoon. Her performance impressed everyone and she received immense praise for her role. However, in these 6 years, the actress failed to be the top star in Bollywood.