Meet Amitabh Bachchan's businessman brother, who lives in London, is director in three compnaies; his net worth is Rs...

The famous Hindi poet and writer Harivansh Rai Bachchan's elder son, Amitabh Bachchan, is known worldwide. He has a huge fan following and is often called the "Greatest Actor of the Century."

But do you know who Amitabh's younger brother, Ajitabh Bachchan, is and what he does? He stays far from the limelight and is a big businessman.