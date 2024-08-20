Meet Amitabh Bachchan's businessman brother, who lives in London, is director in three compnaies; his net worth is Rs...

Amitabh's younger brother, Ajitabh Bachchan is a businessman in London.
The famous Hindi poet and writer Harivansh Rai Bachchan's elder son, Amitabh Bachchan, is known worldwide. He has a huge fan following and is often called the "Greatest Actor of the Century."
But do you know who Amitabh's younger brother, Ajitabh Bachchan, is and what he does? He stays far from the limelight and is a big businessman.
1. Guided Amitabh Bachchan
You might be surprised to know that it was Amitabh’s younger brother, Ajitabh, who actually guided him towards Bollywood. According to media reports, both brothers studied at the same school and college and later moved to Kolkata, where they worked together.
While Amitabh was passionate about acting and wanted to become an actor, Ajitabh began sending Amitabh’s photos to producers. Initially, the photos were rejected, but eventually, one of Amitabh’s pictures was selected.
2. Five years younger to Amitabh Bachchan
Five years after Amitabh Bachchan was born, his parents, Dr. Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan, welcomed another son on May 18, 1947, and named him Ajitabh Bachchan.
Like Amitabh, Ajitabh also studied at Sherwood College in Nainital. Ajitabh was a bright student and, unlike his elder brother, developed an interest in business.
3. Director in three companies
After graduating from college, Ajitabh began his career as an entrepreneur. He worked in India for a few years before moving to London, where he established himself as a reputable businessman.
According to Company Check, Ajitabh is involved with three companies and serves as a director at Qa Hydrocarbons Private Limited, Asn Hydrocarbons Private Limited, and Asn Innovative Private Limited.
4. Love story
According to Bollywood Shaadis, Amitabh Bachchan played a key role in bringing Ajitabh and Ramola together, as he was the one who introduced them. While Amitabh was working as a shipping executive in Kolkata, he was friends with Ramola and helped bridge the gap between her and Ajitabh. The two fell in love, got married, and moved to London.
5. His net worth
Ajitabh and Ramola have four children: a son named Bhim and three daughters named Nilima, Namrata, and Naina. Professionally, Bhim is an investment banker, Nilima is an aeronautical engineer, and Namrata is a photographer and poet.
As per reports, his net worth is Rs 166 crore.