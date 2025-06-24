2 . Files case agaisnt mother

Nutan once filed a case against her mother, Shobhana Samarth, accusing her of mishandling her money. Because of this, Nutan stayed away from the Samarth family for almost 20 years.

In an interview with photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha, she spoke about how painful the decision was. She said, "It was a very hard decision for me to take. Yes, I had expected the reaction, ‘How can a daughter take her mother to the court?’ But that didn’t make the conflict any easier to bear. Yet, I had to do it to protect the future of everyone concerned."