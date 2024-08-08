Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

6/6

Sneha Ullal revealed in an interview that she battled an autoimmune disorder. As Banglore Mirror reported, Sneha said, "I was diagnosed with an ‘autoimmune disorder’. It’s a blood-related illness where my immune system kept me unwell. So my body would become so weak that I would not be able to stand on my feet for more than 30 to 40 minutes and because I kept shooting, it got worse. That’s when I had to stop and start my medication."

Read: This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...