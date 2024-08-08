Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

This actress was called a duplicate of Aishwarya Rai, and despite her big debut, she never found success in Bollywood.
Making big in Bollywood isn't easy. Some artistes have tried their best, but they couldn't achieve success despite multiple attempts. Today, we will discuss an actress who was launched by Salman Khan, but she was called second Aishwarya Rai. This actress failed in Bollywood and later found success in another language.
1. Meet Sneha Ullal
Born in and brought up in the Middle East in Muscat, Oman, to a Tulu Devadiga father from Mangalore and a Sindhi mother, Sneha Ullal studied in Oman and later moved to Mumbai with her mother. In Mumbai, Sneha attended Durelo Convent High School and studied at Vartak College.
2. How Salman Khan discovered Sneha Ullal
Sneha Ullal is a friend of Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan. In early 2000, Salman was going through a rough phase. After breaking up with Aishwarya Rai, he was looking for a heroine for his next film. That's when Arpita recommended Sneha Ullal.
3. Sneha Ullal made her acting debut with Salman Khan's...
Sneha Ullal made her acting debut with Salman Khan's romantic drama, Lucky: No Time For Love (2005). Sohail Khan's directorial was anticipated before its release, but the movie flopped at the box office. Sneha was also tagged as Aishwarya Rai's doppelganger.
4. Sneha Ullal struggled for a hit in Bollywood
After Lucky, Sneha was seen in Aryan, Kaashh... Mere Hote, Click, and other films. However, she couldn't achieve success in Bollywood, as all of the titles flopped at the box office.
5. Sneha Ullal found success in...
When Sneha failed to make it big in Bollywood, she moved to Telugu cinema and ultimately found success in the south. Her debut movie, Yasho Sagar's Ullasamga Utsahamga. Her performance in Nandamuri Balakrishna's blockbuster Simha was also appriciated.
6. Sneha Ullal battled autoimmune disorder
Sneha Ullal revealed in an interview that she battled an autoimmune disorder. As Banglore Mirror reported, Sneha said, "I was diagnosed with an ‘autoimmune disorder’. It’s a blood-related illness where my immune system kept me unwell. So my body would become so weak that I would not be able to stand on my feet for more than 30 to 40 minutes and because I kept shooting, it got worse. That’s when I had to stop and start my medication."
Read: This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...
The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.