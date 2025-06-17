1 . Juhi Chawla

1

She married a businessman who stays away from the glamour of Bollywood. Over time, their friendship turned into love, and they decided to get married. But their wedding journey wasn’t as easy as it seemed. The actress is Juhi Chawla.

Juhi recently opened up about her wedding to businessman Jay Mehta. In a talk at an event by the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry, she revealed how difficult it was for her to feel happy about the marriage. Juhi shared that her mother had passed away just a year before, and as the wedding day came closer, she felt heartbroken. The loss of her mother, along with fears of losing her career, left her in tears.