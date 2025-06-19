3 . When she tried to cut her wrist

In a 1988 interview with Filmfare, Farah openly spoke about her mental and emotional struggles. She admitted to slitting her wrist during heated moments with her family.

She clarified that she never intended to end her life but used it as a way to cope and express her pain. Farah explained it was her way of diverting her mind and making her family understand how deeply their words affected her.