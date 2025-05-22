4 . When Kareena Kapoor's parents couldn't afford to pay her school fees

Though Kareena hails from the famous Kapoor film family, Kareena didn’t grow up with great wealth. Her father, Randhir Kapoor, had a brief and not very successful acting career. Reportedly, at one point, he couldn’t even afford to pay school fees for Kareena and her sister Karisma. During those tough times, the two sisters travelled by local buses and trains.

In a 2014 interview with Rediff, Randhir Kapoor said, “I wish I were young today. Actors today earn a lot. We had to work very hard to earn money. We couldn’t afford to do just one film a year—we had to keep working to make ends meet.” Perhaps these early struggles are what kept Kareena grounded, despite her stardom.